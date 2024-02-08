In a statement released this Thursday, King Charles III of England shared his first public words following the recent announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch published a message to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the independence of Grenada, a member of the Commonwealth and former colony of the British Empire.

Due to the start of his cancer treatment this Monday, King Charles III has been forced to cancel his public agenda. However, he has not missed the opportunity to express his regret at not being able to personally join the celebrations in Granada. “I can only apologize for not being able to be with you in person to celebrate this historic event,” said the monarch.

In his message, Carlos III emphasized his “deepest admiration” for the progress and development of Grenada in the last five decades, recognizing the Caribbean country as an example of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.



“Together, they have turned Grenada into an example of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” said the British sovereign.

Recalling his visit to the island five years ago, the King shared the good memories he has of that trip and the special affection he feels for the nation and its people.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

The King's cancer diagnosis was revealed during treatment for an enlarged prostate he underwent in January.

Although the disease is not related to this part of the body, according to royal sources, Buckingham Palace has kept the specific details of the cancer confidential.

Despite this adversity, it has been reported that the monarch will continue with his state duties, including weekly meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although his public activity will remain suspended.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.