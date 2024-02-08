The anticipated confrontation between Aston Villa and Manchester United in the Premier League presents a tense and exciting scenario. The Villains, currently in fourth place with 46 points, face the Red Devils, sixth with 38 points, who arrive on a winning streak. United, with three consecutive victories over Villa, will seek to maintain their dominance in the match scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
In which stadium is Aston Villa vs Manchester United played?
City: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: Sunday February 11
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
DirecTV
How can you watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
1-3D
|
FA CUP
|
Sheffield United
|
0-5V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-0
|
FA CUP
|
Everton
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
|
Newport County
|
2-4V
|
FA CUP
|
Tottenham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
WiganEdit
|
0-2V
|
FA CUP
Manchester United: These will be the players who will miss this match: Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with a knee injury, Martial with groin problems, Rashford and Maguire will be doubts. Lisandro Martínez also has knee problems.
Aston Villa: Mings and Buendia with a cruciate ligament injury, Digne with hamstring discomfort. Jhon Durán will not be there either.
Aston Villa: Draw Martínez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.
Manchester United: Onana, Diogo Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Aston Villa 3-1 Man United
