Kike Serum continues to be in force in the world of Peruvian comedy and has announced a reunion with Danny Rosales to bring back the Caraju sisters. The actors will once again impersonate these characters that became popular in the 2000s. It is one of the most remembered parodies of traveling comics and this 2023 they will reminisce about old times. “We have agreed and we will do the show,” said the interpreter in statements to a local media.

Why will they bring back the Caraju sisters?

The actor Kike Suero commented that it is a good opportunity to bring back characters from yesteryear. “It is a parody that marked an era in the 2000s, when we were members of the program ‘Los comedians ambulantes’ on Panamericana Televisión,” he said.

Kike Suero opens up about his past as a traveling comedian. Photo: composition LR / Panamericana

He mentioned that these programs have become popular lately and, on social networks, excerpts from the clip abound. “Until now, people continue to watch these programs on YouTube, they have millions of views and the public always reminds me of it. For this reason, we got together and decided that it will be a nice reunion (so that) the public can see the Lorena sisters again and Olivia,” he added.

There will be no excesses in characterization

Projection Kike Serum that this format will have changes. “The remembered Lunchbox, who was our father in the stories, no longer accompanies us,” he commented. In addition, he asserted that there will be no excess and they will have more restraint. “I won’t set Danny on fire anymore, that was overkill, but he’ll be in the trash can,” he told Trome.