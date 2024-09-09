The Princess of Wales surprised the world on Monday, September 9, with a video with her family, in which she talks about her journey with cancer over the past nine months. Her health has been the subject of controversy and speculation in recent months and, to clear up any doubts, Kate Middleton thanked her followers on Monday and assured that she will remain away from the public eye while she completes her entire treatment.
#Kate #Middleton #finishes #chemotherapy #quotThere #long #goquot #cancer
Inmet issues orange drought alert in 12 states and the Federal District
In these places, air humidity should be between 20% and 12%; there are risks of forest fires and health risks....
Leave a Reply