The Civil Guard is investigating the illegal entry into the homes of two of Alberto González Amador’s lawyers and the architect who renovated the attic where the regional president lives, Isabel Diaz Ayusowith her boyfriend, legal sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

Those affected are two of the three lawyers who defend the couple of the regional president in the cases in which the alleged commission of two is being investigated. tax crimes by González Amador and against the State Attorney General, Alvaro Garcia Ortizfor the alleged revelation of secretsamong others.

Likewise, it investigates the theft of a computer on January 10 to one of González Amador’s lawyers and the opening the car of Ayuso’s own partner on December 4, when he was parked in a parking lot at his work, as stated ‘The Confidential‘.

One of the lawyers affected by the raids has been the lawyer Carlos Neirawho already suffered in April 2024 a hacking in your personal and professional email.