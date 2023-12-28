Neymar, front of the Saudi Al-Hilal and who is recovering from a serious knee injury, attacked this Saturday against all those who “spread hate” on the Internet, commenting on a tragic event that occurred in Brazil.

“To the 'haters', you who spread hate; to those who know everything, owners of the truth, the little saints who are never wrong, congratulations, you have made one more victim,” said the star of the Brazilian team in his Instagram profile.

(This is the ranking of the most expensive Colombian players in 2023: were any missing?)

(Shakira: they reveal confessions she made on her WhatsApp channel, Piqué again?)

Neymar thus made reference to the death of a 22-year-old girl who was the victim of a hoax that went viral on the Internet.Whindersson Nunes.alize the woman as the alleged lover of the Brazilian comedian

Isn't it the opposite?

In recent days, the Brazilian forward has been the center of information, as he is the protagonist of a cruise ship ride, in which eccentricities are the order of the day.

The media has been harsh on him, as he is recovering after the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the Brazil match against Uruguay in the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

“”He chose not to be a high-level player,” they said on SporTV's 'Seleçao' program, after analyzing the injuries he has had.

“If we talk about technical quality, 'Ney' could play for any team in the world. In the World Cup he was one of the best in the world, against Croatia He scored an iconic goal, but things have changed very quickly: his serious injury, his age…”, they warned.

“Neymar's problem is not the injury, it is having chosen to play in Saudi Arabia,” explained one of the guests on the program.

(Teófilo Gutiérrez appeared at the Prosecutor's Office in Ibagué for a complaint of sexual harassment)