Julian Nagelsmann is supposed to lead the German national soccer team to its former strength at the home European Championships. The former Bayern Munich coach signed a contract in Frankfurt on Friday until July 31, 2024. The 36-year-old is the youngest national coach in post-war history, succeeding Hansi Flick, who was released on September 10.

Nagelsmann was unanimously confirmed by the supervisory board and the shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and sports director Rudi Völler suggested him as the new man.

Previously, Nagelsmann’s contract with FC Bayern, which ran until mid-2026, where he was released in March, was terminated. Former national player Sandro Wagner (35) and his long-time confidant Benjamin Glück (37) support Nagelsmann as co-coaches.

Nagelsmann will make his debut on the US tour (starting October 9th). The DFB selection will meet the USA on October 14th (9 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for DFB international matches and on RTL) in Hartford and on October 18th (2 a.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for DFB international matches). Philadelphia on Mexico.

