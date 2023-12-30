Judgments | A man walked into the house of a family with children in Vantaa in the middle of the night and started whispering

A man broke into the home of a family with children in the middle of the night and started whispering.

Man broke into an unknown family's detached house in Vantaa in the summer of 2020 and scared the mother of the family so badly that she ran out of the house and her toenail came off.

The parties to the case had different images of the events.

The family the mother said that the convicted man came to her detached house in the middle of the night. She was home alone with two children.

The bottom door of the house was unlocked. The woman said that the man whispered that the woman must be quiet and that he has “two gypsies” with him. The mother interpreted this as a threat.

The man's memories of the evening were flimsy. He said that he ran away from men, hid in a bush and suffered from dehydration, which is why he rang the doorbell of an unknown house and asked for water.

The police found the man sitting in the yard of another house near the family's house. He had gone to ask the house in question for water.

A man was charged with aggravated domestic violence and attempted theft.

In the opinion of the Itä-Uusimaa district court, it could not be proven unequivocally that the man had threatened the mother and wanted to steal from her.

According to the district court, it was possible that the man chased the men and mentioned the matter to the mother because of that, not as a threat. The woman's mother tongue was not Finnish, so that too was seen to increase the possibility of misunderstanding.

The district court did not believe that the man was on the move with the intention of embezzlement, because he remained sitting in the nearby yard and did not steal anything from the woman's yard, which had bicycles and a lawnmower.

The hallmarks of a basic breach of domestic peace would have been met, but the right to prosecute it had expired.

Eventually the man was only convicted of possession of a dangerous object in the spring of 2021, because he had a shooting star with him in a public place.

The man said he was taking the shooting star to his friend, from whom he had originally bought it. The man said he found a cheaper alternative online.

The court did not consider this to be an acceptable reason for wearing a shooting star.

The district court sentenced the man to a 30-day fine for possession of a dangerous object, which means 180 euros on his income.

The man was also sentenced to pay the mother of the family 500 euros for the suffering, 300 euros for the big toe injury and other pain, and 1,500 euros for the temporary psychological inconvenience.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal kept the punishment unchanged in its decision this week.