The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, anticipated that “tough months” were ahead when he improvised a brief message on the stage of the theater where his girlfriend, comedian Fátima Flórez, famous for her imitations of celebrities and politicians, was performing.

Milei, who assumed the Argentine presidency on the 10th amid a complex economic and social context, attended on Friday night (29) a performance of “Fátima 100%”, a play that his girlfriend premiered a few days ago in the city of Mar del Plata, the main tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Argentina.

A strong security operation was implemented around the theater, including fences, behind which curious people, followers of the president and also citizens gathered who were protesting against the controversial package of reforms promoted by the head of state and the severe fiscal adjustment inspection plan implemented. in your government.

“Tremendous show”, he commented in the early hours of this Saturday in a message via the social network Instagram, where he posted a photo in which he is seen with Flórez; in addition to the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, and the general secretary of the Presidency and sister of the president, Karina Milei, shortly after the end of the show.

Videos taken by the public and shared on social media show Flórez's imitation of Milei in an excerpt from his show and the moment in which the president takes the stage at the end of the play.

The images show the effusive greeting, with kisses and hugs, between Milei and Flórez, visibly moved, and the words that the president improvised, with the microphone in his hand, after his girlfriend's humorous and musical show.

“Honestly, it's difficult to say: the situation is very complicated. They left us bombs everywhere. We work 24 hours a day to defuse the mess they left us. It will be tough months ahead, but, unlike what happened over the last 100 years, these months will be worth it, we will rise up and we will come out strong”, said Milei, greatly applauded by the audience present.

Flórez, who became known for imitating former president Cristina Kirchner and other local and international celebrities, does not play the official role of Argentina's first lady nor does she live with the president, who has not yet settled into the official Quinta de Olivos residence.

However, the multifaceted artist was present at the events held to mark Milei's presidential inauguration, on the 10th of this month, when she appeared with the president on the historic balcony of the Casa Rosada.