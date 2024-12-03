José María del Nido Benavente will have a court date again this Wednesday in his battle with the current Sevilla board, in this case over the conclusions of the two lawsuits challenging social agreementsfrom the ordinary meeting of the last financial year and the first extraordinary one of this year, held in March. However, what now distracts the former president’s attention is the sanction that the Sevilla board of directors has imposed on him for that incident with one of the club’s lawyers, Leandro Fernández de Bobadillain the antebox of the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

It all happened last October 6, on the day where the city derby was played in Nervión. Del Nido, according to the complaint he filed Fernandez de Bobadilla In a courtroom, he allegedly shook and scolded the lawyer, accompanying his writing with the security cameras that Sevilla has placed in some areas of its stadium, such as the antebox. On the other hand, the club itself has within its statutes a sanctioning regime for indecent behavior and Sevilla has taken that path to sanction its former president. 36 games without access to the Sánchez-Pizjuán, which would begin next Saturday, December 14, with the match between Sevilla and Celta, precisely in the farewell of Jesús Navas from Sevillismo in an official match.

Del Nido Benaventeaware of Sevilla’s internal regulations, presented allegations against this sanction, which were rejected by the competent bodies of the Nervionense club in this matter. The next step has been an internal appeal, which the lawyer himself also considers will be ignored, like the first document presented. How Del Nido knows that will not reach any agreement with the current leaders of Sevilla and that the sanction must be served from the next home game, the last resort is to go to the ordinary justice system to have them agree with him or, at least, consider the possibility of a precautionary measure while deliberating whether he should remain out of the game. your team’s stadium.

A last attempt to prevent him, being one of Sevilla’s oldest subscribers, from having to now suffer a forced banishment due to that incident with one of his rivals in the Sevilla share trials. The club thinks there is no turning back. That Del Nido Benavente will be sanctioned for an individual actionwithout prior threat or discussion, which is included in the internal regulations of Seville.