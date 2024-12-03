Breakfast, snack or dessert? Churros with chocolate are always a good option whatever time this question is asked. In any good traditional plan there is always room for them and even more so considering that in the capital we can find the best. And although its origin has not yet been clear, as some say it was Mexico or China, we got the medal in Madrid.

1. Chocolatería San Ginés

Going to have churros in Madrid is practically synonymous with doing so in San Ginés. They have been serving chocolate with churros since 1894 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is so old that it appears in Luces de Bohemia de Valle Inclán and in all the tourist guides of the capital. It is perfect for taking a bath of nostalgia in your chocolate cups.

Address: San Ginés passage, 5 (Center)

2. The Ancient

La Antigua Churrería belongs to one of the families with a long tradition, since they have been serving churros for 100 years in the capital. Although they had numerous establishments, today you can visit the original.

The traditional recipe has been passed down from generation to generation. It stands out for its churros with the exact amount of oil and for having chocolate with the best qualities: thick, hot and sweet. You can find everything from the classic version with sugar, to some more modern ones such as dipped in chocolate or filled with dulce de leche.

Address: Bravo Murillo street, 190 (Tetuán)

3. Manosanta

with an air cosmopolitan and current, This churrería is the most modern image of traditional churros with chocolate. Furthermore, innovation is not only aesthetic, in Manosanta you can find the Mortal Sin, a churros sandwich with ice cream. A bomb only for the most daring.

Address: Hermosilla street, 97 (Salamanca neighborhood) and C. de Fermín Caballero, 75, Fuencarral-El Pardo (Madrid)

4. Chocolateria 1902

In this century-old churrería They have been preparing churros and porras for 5 generations. And the best of all is that they are just as good as before. You can enjoy some good churros, with gluten-free option, accompanied by their typical chocolate. The difficult thing will be deciding which one to drink: cigar, with cream or with rum.

Address: Calle de San Martín, 2 (Sol)

5. Chocolate

Finally, located in the Barrio de las Letras, this young churrería has become an essential stop in the art of drinking porras with chocolate. It is characterized by developing its churros with little sugarmaking it a perfect option for those who do not want to deprive themselves of this delicacy.

Address: Santa María street, 30 (Las Letras)