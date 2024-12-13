‘Big Brother’ (Telecinco) has entered the final stretch of this edition. Thus, the reality show faces the latest galas in the midst of great nervousness and emotion. This was what was experienced last night when the mothers of two contestants got into a fight on the set of the program and in the middle of the dialectical duel they gave information that implicated the production team of the format that forced Jorge Javier Vazquez to intervene immediately to clarify the collaborator’s words and leave everything in its place.

Everything happened when the bad relationship between Nerea’s mother and Luis’s mother was brought up on the table, after the latter did not come to the set of ‘Big Brother’for not crossing paths with his mother-in-law. Thus, their ‘enmity’ caught Luis in the middle as he tried to defend his mother. “What she doesn’t want is the calico that has formed,” said the contestant on the Telecinco reality show. “What my mother has asked is not to get together with you so as not to argue,” said Luis, who was trying to stop the accusations of her mother-in-law.

Then, Nerea’s mother counterattacked Luis, alluding that her mother did go to the trials, although she did not want to argue with her. A comment that led to the former contestant ‘Big Brother’ to defend it with a ‘dangerous’ statement. “It was the production guys who insisted, but she didn’t want to go,” said Luis, who questioned the work of the ‘reality’ team. Telecinco.









Obviously, this did not go unnoticed by Jorge Javier Vázquez who immediately stopped the conversation to dot the ‘i’s’ to the former contestant of ‘Big Brother’. “We don’t force anyone here,” the reality show presenter stated bluntly. «It is not mandatory to go anywhere. “They do their job and they did it very well, because it was,” he pointed out emphatically. Jorge Javier Vazquez which thus stopped any misinterpretation.