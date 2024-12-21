Follow the Premier League football match between West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting West Ham – Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League, which is played at London Stadium at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
West Ham – Brighton & Hove Albion
Classification and statistics between West Ham – Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
AFC Bournemouth
while Brighton & Hove Albion played their final Premier League match against
Crystal Palace
. He West Ham currently occupies the position number 14 of the Premier League with 20 points, while their rival,
Brighton & Hove Albionoccupies the place 9 with 25 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the West Ham schedule, the Brighton & Hove Albion schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10197432″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/20 241221/6052/west-ham-brighton-hove-albion-premier-league-ca-live-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10197432″}
Loading next content…
#West #Ham #Brighton #Hove #Albion #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply