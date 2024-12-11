The mythical Gibraltarian designer, John Galliano, has announced that he will leave his position as creative director by Maison Margiela, thus marking the end of a revolutionary period for the French house. Galliano, during the ten years that he has worked for the firm, has filled the Margiela universe of creativity and theatrical nuances never seen in the house.

Although the date of his departure has not yet been confirmed, this announcement leaves a void that we don’t know how it will be filled. The designer said he wants to focus on personal projects and explore new forms of creative expression.

It announced through his Instagram accountin fact it is his only publication on it: “Today is the day I say goodbye to Maison Margiela,” he wrote in a statement, without giving any clue about the future of his career.

Although he never uses his networks, Galliano has used this channel, Instagram, where he tells how Renzo Rosso, owner of the firm, “saved his life” after the incidents that occurred at Cafe La Perle in 2011 and which led to his immediate dismissal from Dior. “I’m eternally grateful for this safe space to create and build a new family that supports me with courage and dignity,” the statement also read.

During all this time the designer has barely given interviews and has stayed away from the spotlight, unlike what he used to do at Dior. Probably to clean up his image, badly damaged after his departure from Dior. Let us remember that The designer was sentenced to pay a fine of 6,000 euros for the insults and racist comments he made in a bar in Paris. The sentence, issued by a court in the French capital, stated that he was convicted of two incidents that occurred in October 2010 and in February 2011 at the La Perle bar. For the first, he is sentenced to 2,000 euros and for the second, 4,000. amounts that the designer will not have to pay if he does not reoffend in the next five years.