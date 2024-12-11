















































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting B. Dortmund – Barcelona of the Champions League, which is played at Signal Iduna Park at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League on M+, Champions League 4 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

B. Dortmund – Barcelona

Classification and statistics between B. Dortmund – Barcelona

B. Dortmund comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Dinamo Zagreb



while Barcelona played its last Champions League match against



Stade Brestois



. He B. Dortmund currently occupies the position number 3 of the Champions League with 13 points, while their rival,

Barcelonaoccupies the position 2 with 13 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, B. Dortmund’s schedule, Barcelona’s schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.