Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:36



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The rapprochement between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo in 'Big Brother Vip 8' ended the relationship between the model and Pablo Marqués. However, it seems that for neither of them it has been a cause for drama. The Sevillian has ended up betting on her romance with the singer, despite her initial reluctance. Both have already posed as a couple and do not hesitate to share their common plans in the capital of Seville. Furthermore, the artist has publicly declared his love for Jota Peleteiro's ex: “You are special. You have a different and unique light. I love you with all possible strength. I will make you the happiest woman in the world, you deserve it. I love you”.

For his part, Marqués has not wasted any time either and these days he has been photographed with a new companion in Madrid, Sandra, a Spanish model who lives in the United States. The magazine 'Semana' has published the snapshots in which the businessman and the mannequin are seen very complicit and kissing without hiding from prying eyes.