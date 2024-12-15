12/15/2024



Javier Echenique, vice president of Telefónca, died this Saturday, as announced by José María Álvarez-Pallete through his social networks.

In a message on

“There are many memories of a year that is impossible to forget and of many years in which people like Javier made us better,” he wrote.

The president of Telefónica also recalled the death of César Alierta at the beginning of 2024.









The operator has regretted the loss: “It deals a hard blow to the Telefónica family in a year that is impossible to forget.” They have highlighted his “incomprehensible resume” and have stressed that Echenique was “a reference on a professional and personal level.”

