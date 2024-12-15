The Mossos d’Esquadra have released eight women coming from South American countries that were forced into prostitution in two locations Barcelona and they have arrested three people related to this sexual exploitation plot.

As reported this Sunday by the Mossos, they have been two women and a man arrestedbetween 35 and 60 years old, to whom human trafficking crimes in the area of ​​sexual exploitation, membership in a criminal group and drug trafficking crimes are attributed.

The two detainees were looking for young women on websites of streaming of sexual content and They were captured in South American countriesmainly in Colombia, Honduras and Venezuela.

The target were girls who had already started in their countries of origin in the world of prostitution, according to the Mossos, to later transfer them to Barcelona offering them economic benefits with false promises.

These women, who lived precariously in the very premises where they practiced prostitution, were forced to prostitute themselves for many hours a dayin abusive conditions and the organization kept more than half of the profits they obtained from services of a sexual nature.

The three detainees were exercising different roles within the group: the man acted as a pimp, one of the women managed the activities of the premises and the other acted as a transporter for the women from their countries of origin to Catalonia.

The organization, which was initially located in the Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​had the intention to expand and had already acquired other stores in other areas and was planning to open another in the upper area of ​​the city.

In the search of the homes of those investigated and the premises where prostitution was carried out More than 35,000 euros were intervened in cash and small quantities of various narcotic substances.

The victims remain now free, protected and regularized administratively in Spain and have expressed their willingness to collaborate with the justice system in any necessary procedure, the Mossos say. The three detained people were brought to justice on June 7 in the Court of Instruction 6 of Barcelona.