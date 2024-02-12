The Sharjah Police General Command has warned of the necessity of taking caution while driving in light of the prevailing weather condition in the country, which is witnessing rain and winds of varying intensity, accompanied by thunder, lightning, hail at times, and low horizontal visibility.

Sharjah Police stressed the need to take caution and reduce speeds on the roads, avoid places where valleys flow and pools of water, and avoid going to the sea and beaches in such weather, to ensure the security and safety of everyone.

Sharjah Police warned against gatherings near places of valleys and floods, explaining that Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures specified penalties for gathering near those places, in order to ensure the safety of the public and the importance of community commitment to the requirements and instructions of the concerned authorities.

Sharjah Police stated that the decision stipulates in Article 115 the penalty for gathering near places of valleys, torrents and dams during rainy weather with a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points, while Article 116 stipulates the penalty for entering valleys while they are flowing, regardless of their level of danger, with a fine of 2,000 dirhams, 23 traffic points and confinement. Vehicle 60 days.

It stated that Article 117 also stipulated the penalty for obstructing the competent authorities from carrying out their work regarding regulating traffic and ambulances and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rainfall and valley flow, with a fine of 1,000 dirhams, 4 traffic points, and impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days.