Israeli army finds bodies of 6 hostages, including an American

“We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by Hamas terrorists was an American citizen named Hersh Goldberg-Bolin,” the White House said.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the news with an announcement on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in a tunnel under the city of Rafah.

Earlier, the Israeli army said in a statement that forces had recovered several bodies from the Gaza Strip, and that forces were still working in the field and carrying out the process of extracting and identifying the bodies, which would take several hours.

Netanyahu “Angel of Death”

Several family members of hostages held by Hamas on Saturday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately sentencing their sons to death, after reports that the prime minister was prioritizing keeping troops in the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt over returning the Israeli hostages.