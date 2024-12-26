At least five reporters from the Al Quds television networklinked to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), have died in a bombing carried out in the early hours of this Thursday by the Israeli Army in front of the Al Auda hospital, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Strip. from Gaza.

The channel itself has confirmed through its profile on the Telegram channel the death of Faisal Abu al Qumsan, Auman al Yadi, Ibrahim Seij Ali, Fadi Hasuna and Mauhmad al Ladain an attack against the vehicle “of external transmission in the Nuseirat camp, while they were fulfilling their journalistic and humanitarian duty.”

«This Zionist crime adds to the series of occupation crimes against journalists and the war of extermination against our struggling Palestinian people. And we at the Al Quds TV channel, while we mourn the loss (…), affirm that we continue with our media message of resistance,” reads a statement.

Furthermore, as a result of the explosion, which damaged the hospital, a doctor has been seriously injured while working, according to the Palestinian newspaper ‘Filastín’, also linked to the group.









For its part, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have indicated that Their fighters carried out a “selective attack” during the nighton “a vehicle in which a squad of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was located.”