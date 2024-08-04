Mexico City.- “The processing capacity is 170 thousand barrels of crude oil, equivalent to 50 percent of the capacity of the Olmeca Refinery, also starting the production of gasoline-sulfur. During the following days of August the maximum capacity of 340 thousand barrels per day will be reached, which will mean 175 thousand barrels of gasoline and 130 thousand barrels of diesel-sulfur, with this we will be fully complying with the instruction given to us by the President of the Republic before starting his Administration,” said Octavio Romero Oropeza, director of Pemex.

“What accounts are we going to submit? What accounts will we submit if we look at it from the point of view of gasoline production? In December 2018, 3,400 barrels were produced daily; by September, at the end of this Administration, we will be producing 1,268,000 barrels daily, and in the first quarter of 2025, almost 1,300,000 barrels daily. Those are the accounts for gasoline production,” Oropeza told President López Obrador.

In mid-June, the president confirmed that the Dos Bocas refinery was already producing.

In any case, applause filled the site of the Refinery, where in 2022 the Tabasco native inaugurated this work.

There, the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that her government will continue the legacy of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“This day is a good time to reaffirm my commitment that our Government will continue with the legacy of the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” he said.

The victory of the Morena candidate, said López Obrador, was thanks to a “shake-up” of the neoliberal six-year terms.

“It is not a superficial, superficial transformation, no, it is profound, because we are tearing it up from the roots, it is a radical transformation, the radical comes from the roots, we are tearing up from the roots the regime of corruption, of injustices, of privileges that had been established in recent times.

“It’s already behind us, it was 34 years of the Porfiriato and 36 years of neo-Porfirism or neoliberalism and that had a deep impact, that’s why this transformation that we are achieving together was needed, this shake-up. In the north they say ‘zarandeada’ and here in Tabasco we say it’s like ‘zamarriada’ to the hammock, a strong shake-up, and that’s what we’re doing,” López Obrador added in his speech.

“Yes we did it, yes we did it,” shouted the refinery workers.

The elected governors of Tabasco, Javier May, and Veracruz, Rocío Nahle, were invited to the event.

The pollution already caused by this complex has not been addressed.