The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, asked this Thursday, in an interview with EFE, “decency and respect” to Latin American countries critical of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Stripurged them to dialogue with Iran and press for the release of the hostages kidnapped by the Islamist group Hamas.

(Read also: The Israeli Army says it has taken ‘operational control’ of the Gaza port).

“I think that the leaders of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and others, who have criticized us, should show some decency and respect and take the hostages’ claim to world leaders, putting pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hamas,” Herzog said at the presidential residence in Jerusalem.

The president sent a message to “all Spanish-speaking countries, some with strong ties to Iran and all its allies”to express their indignation at the Hamas massacre of October 7 in Israel and ask Tehran for the release of the 239 hostages kidnapped in Gaza.

“It’s a human issue, not a political issue,” Herzog emphasized.

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA. AFP

Asked about the reaction of Latin American countries in general, The president stressed that there are those who are “extremely supportive” with Israelalthough he complained about those who have interrupted (Bolivia) or lowered (Colombia and Chile) diplomatic ties with the Jewish State in protest of its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

(Keep reading: Faced with criticism, Israel invokes casualties from wars in Europe and the West).

Herzog assured that he conveyed to many leaders of Latin American countries that “they should look in the mirror and understand that they could be next.”

About this issue, referred to the arrest last week in Brazil of a cell allegedly linked to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollahand asserted that “this is just the beginning.”

“We know of Iran’s presence in the region, in Latin America, we know of its alliances with some countries. Unfortunately, no one will be exempt from the terror machine of these organizations. We must all fight together,” he added.

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal See also "Futuro coca", a festival in Bogotá that seeks to destigmatize the coca leaf Photo: EFE/EPA/RONEN ZVULUN

Herzog’s statements come on the 41st day of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza, led by Hamas, which has generated strong international condemnation due to the high number of fatalities in the Strip, which now exceed 11,500, according to Gazan authorities.

In recent weeks, Israel had already criticized the positions of Bolivia, Chile and Colombia on the war in Gaza.

(We recommend: LIVE | This is how the conflict in the Middle East progresses: the bombings in Gaza do not stop).

“Israel hopes that Colombia and Chile will support the right of a democratic country to protect its citizens and demand the immediate release of those kidnapped,” and “that they do not align with Venezuela and Iran in support of Hamas terrorism”a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said earlier this month.

Regarding Bolivia, Foreign Affairs accused his government of “surrendering to terrorism and the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran” and expressed that his decision to interrupt diplomatic ties with Israel represents an “alignment with the terrorist organization Hamas.”

The brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7 left more than 1,200 dead and more than 240 kidnapped.

EFE