Let’s see this trailer from inZOI which shows a lot of gameplay from the game and launches the Character Studio, the tool for creating characters in advance.
Krafton has published a new trailer for inZOI, to launch the Character Studiothe tool that allows you to create game characters in advance, which will be available as a free download worldwide from tomorrow, August 21, 2024. Unfortunately, it will only remain accessible for five days, so you need to hurry up and download it.
The video also shows lots of gameplay sequences of what appears to be a decidedly realistic life simulator full of things to do, including children to take care of, parties, work and other decidedly interesting activities. Has The Sims 4 found its worthy rival?
The tool
With inZOI: Character Studio players will be able to create their dream avatartaking advantage of the many options available (we are talking about more than 250).
So you can adjust the length and style of hair, the sleeves of a shirt, age, nails, height, body type, skin tone and more. In short, you can really do everything, obtaining an ultra realistic character and close to your tastes.
inZOI currently doesn’t have an official release date, but Krafton has announced that it will be coming to Early Access in the coming months, at a date yet to be determined.
