Krafton has published a new trailer for inZOI, to launch the Character Studiothe tool that allows you to create game characters in advance, which will be available as a free download worldwide from tomorrow, August 21, 2024. Unfortunately, it will only remain accessible for five days, so you need to hurry up and download it.

The video also shows lots of gameplay sequences of what appears to be a decidedly realistic life simulator full of things to do, including children to take care of, parties, work and other decidedly interesting activities. Has The Sims 4 found its worthy rival?