After three games played, Striped has not known defeat in the Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXHowever, they have not quite convinced their fans, so much so that the team was shocked this Wednesday when Queretaro got the 1-1 draw in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
The new reinforcements of La Pandilla have already seen action, both the Argentine Jorge Rodriguez like the mexican american Brandon Vazquezeven the latter already made his debut as a scorer against Gallos, however, there are still some injured like Jesus Gallardowho will likely have to have knee surgery, which would cause him to miss a large portion of the semester.
Likewise, we are waiting for the official announcement of Gerardo Arteaga, while other key pieces are already one hundred percent. Added to this, this will be a kind of revenge for many royal elements after having been surprisingly eliminated by the Mexican Colchoneros in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2023.
The next commitment of the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz is he Atlético San Luisnext Saturday, January 27 at El Gigante de Acero.
Here are the five key players of the royals for the match:
Brandon Vazquez
The forward has already shown that he comes with the gunpowder lit by having scored his first goal, which makes it clear why he shone in the MLS as one of the best network breakers. With the departure of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori There was concern that the goals would still not appear, however, the national team USA He already showed signs of being a great header and someone big who can fight in close quarters.
Esteban Andrada
Although they lost the undefeated record when they were overcome by Tigers in the early duel on Date 4, saint Louis He missed a great opportunity because he had to score more goals until he relaxed. His attack is really dangerous, from the Argentine Leo Bonatinithe Brazilian Vitinho Ferreirathe Argentinian Matthew Klimowicz, Jürgen Damm, Benjamin Galdames and others. La Sabandija will have to be very attentive under the three posts to avoid a new surprise.
Hector Moreno
After what was mentioned above, the veteran's World Cup experience is needed to be able to stop a powerful offense that is clear about its style of play, which is to rush forward. Despite his age, the Puma youth player continues to be a pillar in the lower half, as well as a leader, and it is in duels like this where he must bring out his ability to milk his teammates.
Jorge Rodriguez
This will be a back-and-forth duel due to the characteristics of both teams, so the battle in the midfield will be tough. It is possible that El Corcho will join forces with Omar Govea for the recovery and organization of the attack, however, in front of them there will be complicated and experienced rivals such as Javier Guemez and the Brazilian Rodrigo Dourado. You must demonstrate why you opted for their services for this semester.
Eric Aguirre
If you were asked who is the most dangerous player in the Potosí squad, many could say that Vitinho, due to his speed, dribbling and other qualities. Therefore, the side's battle will be against the famous Velociraptor. If he manages to put a stop to it, he will put an end to one of the ways that the Brazilian uses. Gustavo Leal to do damage, but if you can't stop it, they are going to suffer a lot. His role of going forward without neglecting the defense must be perfect.
