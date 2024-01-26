The new reinforcements of La Pandilla have already seen action, both the Argentine Jorge Rodriguez like the mexican american Brandon Vazquezeven the latter already made his debut as a scorer against Gallos, however, there are still some injured like Jesus Gallardowho will likely have to have knee surgery, which would cause him to miss a large portion of the semester.

Likewise, we are waiting for the official announcement of Gerardo Arteaga, while other key pieces are already one hundred percent. Added to this, this will be a kind of revenge for many royal elements after having been surprisingly eliminated by the Mexican Colchoneros in the quarterfinals of Apertura 2023.

The next commitment of the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz is he Atlético San Luisnext Saturday, January 27 at El Gigante de Acero.

Here are the five key players of the royals for the match: