He Committee of Solidarity with the Peoples – Interpueblos will screen next Wednesday, December 4, the documentary ‘Gaza’, by Richard Sandersthe result of a year of investigative journalism. This audiovisual production is an analysis of the war crimes that occurred in the heart of Palestinewhich incThere are images of abuses committed by soldiers taken from more than 2,000 videos, many of which were made by the aggressors themselvesfeeling the impunity they have.

The projection It will be at 7:00 p.m. at the ‘Hermilio Alcalde del Río’ Culture House, in Torrelavegaand will have the collaboration of activists for the Palestinian cause, which will later be followed by a colloquium. Admission will be free until capacity is reached.

“It is the first time that in an armed attack there is so much evidence provided by the perpetratorsbut in this case supplied from its publication on social networks”, Interpueblos has analyzed, which has pointed out that “never in historyas now in the Gaza Strip, Public opinion had known so much about a genocide in real time and so little had been done to stop it.“.

The work of Richard Sánders, with extensive experience in investigative journalism, includes more than 50 documentaries shot under his direction, most of them for the prestigious British channel Channel Four.