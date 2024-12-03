Manuela Carmena responds eight years later to Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo and her “I will never forgive you”

The social network There are many who claim that the X algorithm, owned by Elon Musk, has become a wild advertising machine for cryptocurrencies and neoliberal content. But there are those who do not abandon ship.

One of them is the judge and former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena. Not only does he not want to leave X, but his profile on the social network is in one of its best moments.

Carmena responded today, Monday, December 2, 2024, to the famous statements made eight years ago by the then spokesperson for the Popular Party, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. On January 5, 2016, Álvarez de Toledo criticized the costumes worn by their majesties the Three Wise Men in the parade of the capital, of which Carmena was mayor at the time, and his words automatically became a national meme.

“My 6-year-old daughter: ‘Mom, Gaspar’s suit is not real.’ I will never forgive you, Manuela Carmena. Never,” said the PP deputy in a message from X. “Are eight years enough to forgive him?” the former mayor asked this Monday.

The words “I will never forgive you, Manuela Carmena, never” have become popular and have been the subject of laughter in recent years. That was the first Christmas parade that was held during the legislature of Carmena, mayor of Más Madrid. The organization and clothing of their Eastern Majesties was, in fact, somewhat different from that of previous years. The camels and many of the Christmas motifs were eliminated and the bright colors were enhanced compared to the classic tunics that children usually see at Christmas.

Some of the citizens of Madrid loved it, others did not. Clearly, Álvarez de Toledo was on the second team. Even so, the PP spokesperson had already decided to forgive Carmena and turned the page seven years ago, when she published her memoirs.

Álvarez de Toledo revealed that at the time of putting the tweet was traveling in Switzerland, in a “sumptuous hotel in Verbier” drinking wine and enjoying a fondue “after a perfect morning of skiing” and “an afternoon of spa”. So, The Three Kings Parade that he saw with his daughter motivated that “I will never forgive you”. “Never” for Álvarez de Toledo were 365 days because a year later, in the city of canals, he decided to forgive the mayor after a kind of operatic epiphany on a night walk on the way to the church of San Giorgio defli Schiavoni, according to her story. herself in her book.

However, many people have already responded to Manuela Carmena’s message this Monday. “If we take into account that neither the suit nor Gaspar are real, there is nothing to forgive,” says one user. “I will buy any product derived from the Christmas campaign to which this teaser corresponds,” adds another. “At your feet, lady.”