There periodic review It is a mandatory check by law that all motor vehicles must undergo, including trucks, heavy vehicles, light vehicles, vans and lorries, must be carried out at regular intervals. The main purpose of the inspection is to verify that the vehicle is mechanically efficient to comply with all safety conditions and complies with current regulations regarding polluting emissions and noise.

Truck inspection (first and subsequent) how often?

The frequency of the first revision for heavy vehicles it varies based on their total weight when fully loaded, depending on whether it is higher or lower than 35 quintals.

After 4 years from registration for all vehicles with gross vehicle weight inferior to 3.5 tons.

for all vehicles with gross vehicle weight to 3.5 tons. After 1 year from registration for all vehicles with gross vehicle weight superior to 3.5 tons.

The frequency of the subsequent inspection for trucks must be done every

2 years: trucks with full load mass inferior to 3.5 tons.

trucks with full load mass to 3.5 tons. 1 year: trucks with full load mass superior to 3.5 tons.

Periodic inspection checks for trucks

When a truck is inspected, the following are checked:

Brakes: braking power control.

braking power control. Tires: tread condition, wear, correspondence of the tyre size to that indicated in the vehicle registration document.

tread condition, wear, correspondence of the tyre size to that indicated in the vehicle registration document. Light devices: the operation of the headlights, side lights, brake lights, indicators and other light devices is checked.

the operation of the headlights, side lights, brake lights, indicators and other light devices is checked. Horn : the horn is checked for proper functioning. All vehicles approved from 1.1.1976 onwards must comply with the provisions of Ministerial Decree 14.6.1974 implementing Directive 70/388/EEC, according to which the sound pressure level of the device mounted on the vehicle must be greater than or equal to 93 dB at a distance of 7 metres.

: the horn is checked for proper functioning. All vehicles approved from 1.1.1976 onwards must comply with the provisions of Ministerial Decree 14.6.1974 implementing Directive 70/388/EEC, according to which the sound pressure level of the device mounted on the vehicle must be greater than or equal to 93 dB at a distance of 7 metres. Steering: play and wear of components.

play and wear of components. Polluting emissions: compliance with the limits established by Euro legislation.

compliance with the limits established by Euro legislation. Body: visual inspection for any structural damage or unauthorized modifications.

visual inspection for any structural damage or unauthorized modifications. Cylinders of the gas : in the case of the presence of gas cylinders on a van powered by methane or LPG, the expiry date of the cylinders is checked and they must be replaced periodically (every 10 years for LPG and every 5 years for methane).

: in the case of the presence of gas cylinders on a van powered by methane or LPG, the expiry date of the cylinders is checked and they must be replaced periodically (every 10 years for LPG and every 5 years for methane). Tow hook if present.

if present. Tipper : check the warning light when the box is raised, presence of the pins.

: check the warning light when the box is raised, presence of the pins. Rear underride guard: presence of protection that prevents cars from ending up under the truck in the event of a rear-end collision.

presence of protection that prevents cars from ending up under the truck in the event of a rear-end collision. Wedges : check for the presence of wheel chocks for trucks with a mass exceeding 35 quintals.

: check for the presence of wheel chocks for trucks with a mass exceeding 35 quintals. Chronotachograph : presence on trucks with a mass exceeding 35 quintals.

: presence on trucks with a mass exceeding 35 quintals. CRANE : in case of presence of a crane, the crane periodic inspection certificate (annually or biennially depending on the uses, after 10 years it must be done every year in any case).

: in case of presence of a crane, the (annually or biennially depending on the uses, after 10 years it must be done every year in any case). Seat belts

Retroreflective panels must not be opaque (for vehicles and trailers over 3.5 t)

must not be opaque (for vehicles and trailers over 3.5 t) Reflectors : check position, colour and shapes (as applicable) (orange on the side for vehicles over 6 metres in length).

: check position, colour and shapes (as applicable) (orange on the side for vehicles over 6 metres in length). Refrigerated vans Check ATP certification not expired.

Check ATP certification not expired. Windshield and glass: integrity check they must not be damaged or opaque

integrity check they must not be damaged or opaque Mudflaps (splash guards) and fenders: check that all wheels have intact mudguards. The rear wheels of tractors must be equipped with mudguards.

How much does it cost to inspect a truck?

The inspection for trucks The cost of the inspection for a truck varies if done at the DMV or at a private center.

UP TO 35 QUINTALS

45€ to the MOTORIZATION DEPARTMENT (payment with PAYPAL tariff code N046)

€78.75 at a PRIVATE CENTER

OVER 35 QUINTALS

45€ to the MOTORIZATION DEPARTMENT (payment with PAYPAL tariff code N046)

157€ VAT included at a PRIVATE CENTER

Review booking

From May 2023 it is no longer possible book multiple dates at the same time for inspections both at the Motor Vehicle Department offices and at authorized external offices, i.e. the so-called “870 centers”. This is established by circular number 12345 issued on April 18, 2023 by the General Directorate of Motor Vehicle Department of the Ministry of Transport.

Fine for expired truck inspection

Trucks that circulate with expired inspections risk a fine from 168 to 674 euroswith doubling of the administrative penalty in case of repeat offences. In case of repeat offences, the suspension of circulation occurs until the inspection is carried out and a fine starting from 338 euros.

Truck inspections at authorised private workshops

There Budget Law 2019 has also entrusted private individuals with some heavy vehicle inspections (145/2018, paragraph 1049). The rule makes the revision operation more flexible, which was previously entrusted exclusively to the MotorizationThe latter, due to the lack of personnel, limited the review sessions and forced many professionals to seek assistance from practice agencies (from which a significant portion of the turnover will be subtracted) for the bureaucratic part of the operation.

Truck inspection at a private workshop

