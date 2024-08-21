Club América was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after having tied in regular time without scoring and losing in the penalty shootout 8-9 against Colorado Rapidswhich is why its participation in the binational tournament ended, so it will continue with its participation in the 2024 Apertura Tournament against Club Puebla in the corresponding Matchday 5.
The blue-cream team will host La Franja, a team that has not won since Matchday 1, so they will seek to concentrate on the national competition in search of a third championship.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that resumes the activity in Mexican soccer for the capital team.
City: Mexico City
Stadium: City of Sports
Date: August 24th
Schedule: 21:05 hours
TUDN USA and Univision (United States) and TUDN and ViX+ (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Colorado Rapids
|
0-0 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
St. Louis City
|
4-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Atlas
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monterrey
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tigres UANL
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Puebla
|
0-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Atlas
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Lion
|
2-2 E
|
Liga MX
The Eagles were surprisingly eliminated after being one of the favorites to be crowned with the Leagues Cup 2024tied at zero against the Colorado Rapidsbut were eliminated 8-9 in the penalty shootout. Igor Lichnovsky and Luis Angel Malagon their collectors failed.
The Camotero team returned to activity in the Apertura 2024 this weekend and did so against Rayados, who beat them 1-2 away from home.
America: Luis Angel Malagon; Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Cristian Borja;, Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Erick Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Brian Rodriguez; Henry Martin
Puebla: Miguel Jimenez; Gustavo Ferrareis, Emanuel Gularte, Sebastian Olmedo, Ephrain Orona, Bryan Angulo; Raul Castillo, Diego de Buen, Pablo Gonzalez, Alberto Herrera; Santiago Ormeno
America 3-0 Puebla
