Influencer Juan Faro arrested for tax crimes in his luxury car raffles on networks

The influencer and police officer on leave Juan Faro has been arrested for possible tax crimes and fraud in the luxury car raffles he carries out on his YouTube channel and social networks. The arrest was the result of a joint operation between the Tax Agency and the Police, according to ABC has advanced and elDiario.es has been able to confirm.

The former police officer is accused of alleged tax crimes and million-dollar fraud against the Treasury, according to ABC. This is the fifth year that they are giving away luxury cars with 1,000 euros of gasoline and comprehensive insurance: “They [los ganadores] They simply come to pick up the two keys and take it away. The car and the insurance will be in your name, I provide all the facilities so that the car is practically free for one year,” he explained in the video of the 2024 draw.

Faro, born in Pontevedra in 1987, is a police officer on leave who is now dedicated to bodybuilding and who became an influencer after the pandemic. In its annual car draw for 2024 it offered two Lamborghinis and a Porsche Cayenne. In previous editions, which can be seen on his YouTube channel, he offered a Ferrari 488 and a Mercedes-Benz GBrabus; an Audi R8 and Porsche Macan; a Porsche 718 or a Mercedes C class Coupe.

The alleged million-dollar fraud would be precisely related to these raffles. In 2022, he uploaded a video in which he told his followers about the profits he obtained through the sale of tickets titled “How much money do I earn with my raffles. “I almost lost everything.” There he denied that he was “making gold”, he said that he did it because he “likes it” and that everything was “a mess that will amaze you.”

“This year [por 2022] It is the one that I have sold the most (…) More or less I invoiced about 500,000 euros,” he said. From that figure he subtracted 105,000 from VAT, 45,000 euros from “the taxes generated by cars”, 50,000 from other services such as the payment gateway, salaries and server rental and 7,000 euros from bank commissions. According to his accounts, he had 293,000 in profits left and, after paying taxes, 218,000 euros. The cars had cost him 220,000 euros. “What I do? I try to cover expenses to pay the minimum to reach the end of the year and not give 293,000 euros of profit. Try to give expenses related to the company to give the minimum possible benefit and pay 25% of the minimum. “25% of 100,000 is not the same as paying 25% of 300,000,” he said.

According to ABC, the influencer is in police custody and during the search an undetermined amount of money was seized, as well as numerous luxury cars.