A recent international study on colorectal cancer in young people has generated debate in the scientific community, revealing an increase in cases in adults under 50 years of age in several countries. In contrast, Spain does not show this trend.

Although the causes of the increase are still being investigated, experts point out that factors such as a poor diet, the consumption of ultra-processed foods, obesity and lack of exercise could be contributing to this phenomenon.

The Prospect study, led by experts in Massachusetts and St. Louis (USA), is investigating the increase in colon cancer cases in young people worldwide. Data published in the magazine ‘The Lancet Oncology‘, has seen colon cancer rates in young people increase in 27 of the 50 countries studied between 2007 and 2017. According to the American Cancer Society researchers responsible for the analysis, the increase in early-onset cancers is no longer limited to high-income Western countries, but is now a “global phenomenon.”

The countries with the largest average annual increases include Chile (4%), New Zealand (4%), Puerto Rico (3.8%) and England (3.6%). Furthermore, the increase in colorectal cancer was concentrated in the young group (25-49 years) in 14 high-income countries, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, England and the USA, as well as in others such as Argentina , Israel and Puerto Rico.









In contrast, colon cancer rates in older adults have remained stable or decreased in many countries, thanks to the effectiveness of early detection programs.

In Spain, the data do not reflect this increase. Josep Maria Borràs, coordinator of the Cancer Strategy of the National Health System, in statements to Science Media Centre, highlights that “this increase in cases is not observed in young people, although it could be a temporal lag and be visible in the future.” .

Experts agree that the global increase could be linked to factors such as the consumption of processed meats, alcohol, obesity in adolescence and changes in eating habits. Rafael Marcos-Gragera, epidemiologist at the Catalan Institute of Oncology, emphasizes that these changes increasingly affect the young population and highlighted the need for more detailed research on the biological causes of this trend.

Hyuna Sung, senior scientist at the American Cancer Society, notes: “The global magnitude of this worrying trend underscores the need for innovative tools to prevent and control cancers linked to dietary habits, physical inactivity, and excess body weight. Raising awareness of the hallmark symptoms of early-onset colorectal cancer, such as rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, and unexplained weight loss, may help reduce delays in diagnosis and decrease mortality.” .

The researchers assess positively that colon cancer in young people in Spain has not increased, although they warn that we cannot let our guard down. “It is essential to continue promoting healthy habits and maintain epidemiological surveillance to detect possible changes in the future,” says Borràs.

Pablo Fernández Navarro, from the National Epidemiology Center, recalls that screening programs for people over 50 years of age have been effective in reducing the incidence of this cancer in that population and could be extended to younger ages. In the United States, for example, it has been recommended to start screening from the age of 45.

Despite the quality of the study, experts agree that it is necessary to continue monitoring trends with more recent data and delve deeper into the causes of this phenomenon. “Prospective studies with validated information throughout life are crucial to better understand the biology of CRC in young people,” Marcos-Gragera and Romaguera agree.

Isabel Portillo, from the Basque Health Service, points out that, although the study is valuable, it faces important methodological limitations. “Comparability of records and quality of data sources are key challenges to understanding observed trends.” It also highlights that only 5% of cases in young people can be attributed to genetic factors, while the rest seem to be related to environmental and lifestyle factors.

The study, which uses data up to 2017, has served to highlight the differences between countries and put on the global agenda the need for prevention and surveillance strategies aimed at the young population, especially in the face of growing risk factors such as obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.