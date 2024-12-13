The Infanta Sofia today he faced his first official solo act in the Gallery of the Royal Collections. The youngest daughter of Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia has presided over the ‘Objective Heritage’ awards ceremony. Infanta Sofía Photography Contest. Emulating her mother and sister, in such important acts as the marriage proposal and the Oath of the Constitution, respectively, Infanta Sofía has chosen to wear a white tailored suit.

Although Princess Leonor’s sister has a more youthful and casual style, she has preferred, in her solo debut, not to take risks with her wardrobe and opt for a classic that never fails: the dress. jacket and pants. Infanta Sofía has debuted a two-piece outfit consisting of a double-breasted jacket with large black buttons and pockets and wide-leg pants. A black top peeked out from under the blazer. The shoes were of that same tone, some pointe dancers.

She has completed her styling, leaving her long loose hair, parted in the center and completely straightthe favorite hairstyle of Generation Z. Regarding makeup, she has also opted for a very natural look, with a ‘make up no make up’.

At 17 years old, and after having accompanied both her parents and her sister, Princess Leonor, on countless occasions to official events such as Hispanic Heritage Day or the presentation of the Princess of Asturias Awards, Infanta Sofía He has faced his first solo act coinciding with the first edition of these awards organized by National Heritage.