Storms, with their display of rain and wind, invite us to take refuge inside, to enjoy the warmth of home and see what is falling from the window. And while we think that we are totally safe in our homes, the reality is that an invisible danger is hidden: electrical storms.

Although most of the time we can enjoy this natural spectacle without major worries, storms with strong electrical activity They can become a threat to our electronic devices. Electrical discharges, with their immense power, can generate surges capable of irreparably damaging our devices.

In this situation, caution is our best ally. Disconnecting electronic devices from the power becomes a fundamental measure to protect them from possible damage and although it may seem obvious, Many of us forget a crucial detail, we must also unplug the antenna cable.

Accustomed to unplugging our devices from the power, either directly or through power strips, we tend to overlook this element. However, the antenna cable, when connected to a structure generally located in the highest part of the home, such as the antenna, It becomes a vulnerable point to electrical shocks.

The antenna, due to its elevated position, It acts as a makeshift lightning rod, attracting lightning energy. This energy, through the antenna cable, can be transmitted directly to the television, causing irreparable damage to its components.

It is important to remember that, Although most modern buildings have lightning rods and surge protection systems, these measures are not foolproof.. The power of lightning can exceed the capabilities of these systems, putting our appliances at risk.

Therefore, during a thunderstorm, it is not enough to turn off the television or unplug it from the power. It is essential to also disconnect the antenna cable to ensure complete protection of the device.

Additional security measures

Stay away from windows: During a thunderstorm, it is advisable to stay away from windows to avoid the risk of electrocution from a lightning strike.

Avoid contact with water: Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, so it is important to avoid contact with faucets, showers, and any other water source during a thunderstorm.

Do not use the landline: Telephone lines can conduct electricity from lightning, so it is advisable to avoid using the landline during a thunderstorm.

Seek shelter in a safe place: If you are outdoors during a thunderstorm, seek shelter in an enclosed building or vehicle.

Be informed about weather alerts: Stay informed about weather alerts and follow the recommendations of the authorities in the event of a thunderstorm.