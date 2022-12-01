Palou made his debut in Formula 1 on behalf of McLaren in October during the first free practice session for the United States Grand Prix. According to team boss Andreas Seidl, Palou had impressed the team at the time. “Given his performance, it is great to increase his role in the team. We look forward to working more closely with him.”
McLaren will have Briton Lando Norris and Australian debutant Oscar Piastri as drivers next year. Daniel Ricciardo drove for the team this year, but he had to make way. Ricciardo will be reserve driver for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull next year.
#IndyCar #champion #Alex #Palou #Formula #team #McLaren #reserve #driver #great
Leave a Reply