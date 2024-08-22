Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle PS5 Version Announcedwhich arrived even before the game was released on Microsoft platforms, represents in many ways The Final Nail in the Xbox Series X|S Coffin.

The final confirmation that the Redmond house has now given up on pushing the current generation of hardwareas we imagined it would do given the many investments made so far. Well no, the strategy has changed and it’s time to cash in.

Accomplices the excessive timing for the various acquisitions to begin to bear fruit (see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which took two ages to come out and didn’t shake the balance one iota), Phil Spencer probably received pressure from above to change register.

Let’s be clear, Xbox as an ecosystem will not come out defeated by this situation and is probably preparing to earn more than it has ever done before; even more so if, together with Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, other important first-party productions, from Forza Horizon to Starfield, also arrive on PS5.

The problem, in the end, will be only one of principle: those who own an Xbox Series X or S will continue to benefit from the substantial advantages guaranteed by Game Pass, but this audience will not increase based on an approach to exclusives that now seems to belong to the past.