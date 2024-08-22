Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle PS5 Version Announcedwhich arrived even before the game was released on Microsoft platforms, represents in many ways The Final Nail in the Xbox Series X|S Coffin.
The final confirmation that the Redmond house has now given up on pushing the current generation of hardwareas we imagined it would do given the many investments made so far. Well no, the strategy has changed and it’s time to cash in.
Accomplices the excessive timing for the various acquisitions to begin to bear fruit (see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which took two ages to come out and didn’t shake the balance one iota), Phil Spencer probably received pressure from above to change register.
Let’s be clear, Xbox as an ecosystem will not come out defeated by this situation and is probably preparing to earn more than it has ever done before; even more so if, together with Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, other important first-party productions, from Forza Horizon to Starfield, also arrive on PS5.
The problem, in the end, will be only one of principle: those who own an Xbox Series X or S will continue to benefit from the substantial advantages guaranteed by Game Pass, but this audience will not increase based on an approach to exclusives that now seems to belong to the past.
Yet there are still reasons to buy an Xbox
That the balance of power between Xbox and PlayStation is severely unbalanced in favor of the latter, especially in Europe, is a consolidated fact and the financial reports of the last few months highlight a collapse in sales of Microsoft consoles.
However, it is clear and evident that announcing the release on PS5 of an important title like Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle when there are still several months to go until the launch on Xbox means communicating to Sony users (who perhaps were thinking about it!) that There’s no reason to buy a Series X or S.
Actually, doing some calculations it is clear that the reasons actually exist and are very valid: Just add together the money needed to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and a couple more to get the amount of money needed to buy an Xbox, and that’s before even considering the vast catalog of Game Pass.
However, it seems that the positions are now irremediably rooted and the die has been cast: Microsoft will continue to push its services, but Xbox consoles will be sidelined and at this point it is legitimate to ask whether it is really worth trying your luck again in 2026 with the next, hypothetical model: without more exclusives, what would be the point?
Let’s talk about it.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Indiana #Jones #Ancient #Circle #announced #PS5 #final #nail #coffin #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply