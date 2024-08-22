Hamilton to Zandvoort

The World Championship starts again this weekend in Netherlands after the summer break, almost a month after the last success in Belgium Lewis Hamiltonalthough achieved after the disqualification of his teammate George Russell. A completely different celebration to that of the British GP, when the #44 won in front of his home crowd, but the recent progress of the Mercedes give greater impetus to the future Ferrari driver: “I definitely feel better – he admitted – when we started the season we didn’t know when we would be back at top performance and in the lead. We thought it was a long shot, but everyone at the factory has been working hard and now we need to know what the car needs to get it back to a happier place.”

In the world of F1, the idea of ​​a race in Africa has also become topical again in recent weeks. Rwanda in fact, it wants to host a GP within its borders, which would bring F1 back to the Black Continent for the first time since 1993: “The more you see of Africa, the more you agree that it is the right time for a race on this continent. – added Hamilton – and it’s the right time 100%. We can’t add races in other locations and continue to ignore Africafrom which the rest of the world takes but nobody gives anything. I think that having a Grand Prix there will really highlight how great the place is, bring tourism and all sorts of things. The current excuse is that maybe there isn’t a track ready, but at least there is one ready there. Rwanda is one of my favorite places I’ve been.actually, and I’ve spoken to people in Rwanda, as well as in South Africa.”

And about Bono…

Hamilton will reach Maranello in 2025 for a new experience in Ferrari. He will do it without the presence of his track engineer Peter Bonningtonwho will remain at Mercedes as head of track engineering: “I knew it was unlikely that he would come with me because it’s a drastic change in his life, but I’m really happy, first of all, that the team has recognized and made changes to his path within the team. I think that now he will be able to show them even more of the great things he can do“.