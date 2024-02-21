Indebtedness | Uitissuomalainen: Prime Minister Orpo proposes a debt ceiling for the general election period

The debt ceiling is one of the ways proposed by the Ministry of Finance to curb the growth of public debt.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) proposes a debt ceiling for the state's indebtedness during the general election period, says Uutissuomalainen. According to Orpo, the debt ceiling would encourage future governments to adhere more tightly to spending control.

The debt ceiling is one of the ways proposed by the Ministry of Finance to curb the growth of public debt. Orpo says in the Uutissuomalainen story that he thinks it is important that the parliament decides on the debt ceiling.

“Then it is our own parliament's decision. If a government didn't care about the debt ceiling, it would demand that the government would have to change the legislation,” says Orpo.

The debt ceiling According to Orpo, setting up is also the answer to the president of the republic Sauli Niinistön to raise concerns about the indebtedness of the public finances.

“Then we would all say out loud that we have to keep the debt under control,” says Orpo.