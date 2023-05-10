The war in Ukraine and silence about the dead

These days the mass media pretend that nothing particularly serious is happening in Ukraine. Who decided that war is painless, that the dead are invisible?

I think the gun dealers decided that. If even during the war in Vietnam the mass media had minimized the deaths and destruction that occurred in that war it would never end. In Ukraine dies in silence… print.

It looks like the code of silence that dominates the territories controlled by the mafia. Evidently the sale of arms in some way is also convenient for the newspapers that do not show the atrocities of war.

*sociologist and journalist

Subscribe to the newsletter

