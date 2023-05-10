Biagio Antonacci and feelings of guilt, Marianna Morandi’s reply

Marianna Morandi replies to Biagio Antonacci, after the latter had declared that he felt a great sense of guilt for the end of their relationship.

The singer, in fact, in an interview with Corriere della Sera he had claimed to feel a great sense of guilt “when I decided not to live in the same house with the mother of my first two children (Marianna Morandi, daughter of Gianni, ed). I felt a great sense of guilt for the children. Sometimes those who feel bad do not row in favour, but then time wins, love wins”.

Guest of Today is another day, broadcast on Rai 1 on the afternoon of Tuesday 9 May, Marianna Morandi commented on the words of her ex: “Yes, I’ve read it, I think we all have a sense of guilt, especially in the face of separations and in front of children. Unfortunately, that’s part of the journey.”

“However, he was an exceptional father, he is an exceptional father and therefore he mustn’t feel guilty, he was good” added Marianna Morandi.

Furthermore, during the broadcast, the woman also spoke of her son Paolo, of whom she said she was proud despite some misunderstandings that arose when, at the age of 16, the boy decided to leave school to follow dad Biagio on tour and dedicate himself to music.