The New Yorker: US will not supply Ukraine with more HIMARS due to production restrictions

The United States cannot supply more HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine due to production restrictions. About it writes newspaper The New Yorker.

According to the publication, Ukraine can launch more than five thousand shells per month, while their manufacturer Lockheed Martin produces nine thousand per year. At the same time, the cost of each launcher reaches about seven million dollars, the material specifies.

“We clearly said:“ You won’t get very many of these systems. Not because we don’t trust you, but because there simply aren’t an unlimited number of them on Earth, ”the newspaper quoted the US Department of Defense as saying.

On October 4, it was reported that the United States would allocate $625 million to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package that would include four HIMARS installations. Taking into account this delivery, the total number of HIMARS MLRS sent to Ukraine will reach 20 units, the Associated Press wrote.

On October 15, the US Department of Defense announced that a new package of military aid to Ukraine would cost $725 million. It will include additional ammunition for HIMARS, 23 thousand 155 mm artillery shells, 500 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells, five thousand 155 units of remote anti-tank mining systems.