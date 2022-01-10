When the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela has not yet spoken, the Chavista candidate for the Governor of Barinas – the birthplace of Hugo Chávez -, Jorge Arreaza, announced his defeat, according to preliminary data, through his Twitter account.

“Barinas my dear. The information we receive from our PSUV structures indicates that, although we increased the vote, we have not achieved the objective. I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces,” Arreaza wrote in the social network.

From the national government, the Minister of Communication, Freddy ÑáñezHe replied to what Arreaza said and assured that while waiting for the official CNE bulletin, according to the information presented by the Chavista candidate, “the opposition would win four of the 23 governorates of the country with Barinas.”

Meanwhile, in the opposition campaign command in Barinas, candidate Sergio Garrido and the rest of the opposition leaders celebrate an anticipated victory, as the Efe team was able to verify in the place.

In today’s elections, the Barinese elected who will be their governor for the next four years, after having done so on November 21, when regional elections were held throughout the country, with the subsequent proclamation of the winners in all states, less in Barinas.

With this defeat, the ruling party loses the Chavista bastion par excellence, which passes into the hands of the opponent by the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), Sergio Garrido, who was elected by the majority anti-Chavez as a candidate, after the first two options were disabled.

Barinas was governed since 1998 by the Chávez family, with Hugo de los Reyes, father of the late president, the first to rule the state, and who passed the baton of command to his son Adán -now Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba-, succeeded by Argenis, who lost the elections on November 21 to opposition Freddy Superlano.

After that defeat, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) annulled the results and ordered a repeat of the elections this Sunday, a historic date for both Chavismo and the opposition, which snatched the legacy of a dynasty.

In the November 21 elections, Chavismo prevailed in 19 of the 24 entities that Venezuela has, in addition to Caracas -with a special status-, but in at least 8 the opposition division and the pro-government strategy played an important role.

