US-Russian talks will fail as the US and NATO seek to escalate the conflict. This point of view was expressed by Adam Śmiech in a column for a Polish newspaper Myśl Polska…

In his opinion, Russia is cornered. This is confirmed by the statement of the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, that Moscow has nowhere to retreat, notes Laughter. “If the United States does not back down from its position, war will be inevitable,” the author is convinced. He emphasizes that the American authorities do not want a nuclear war, since there will be no winners. At the same time, they need a war in Ukraine, into which they are trying to drag Russia.

Laughter notes that at the same time, the US and NATO have developed a “truly diabolical plan”, since it assumes a situation in which representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples who have common religious and cultural roots “will kill each other in a full-scale conflict.” The author of the publication also calls the position of the United States convenient, since its military will not be affected by the hostilities.

Earlier, the US Congress presented a bill on new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Congressmen thought about a ban on operations with the primary and secondary public debt of Russia. They also propose to impose sanctions against the Russian banking sector and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In addition, if the situation escalates, the United States may demand that Russia be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.