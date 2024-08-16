Chihuahua.- The insurance scheme for domestic workers consolidated during the administration of Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), has contributed to Mexico becoming an international benchmark in terms of inclusion in social security and the defense of this as a human right, said Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, director of Incorporation and Collection.

Taking stock of the institutional transformation in this area, López Castañeda pointed out that the achievement of inclusion was the result of the IMSS’s commitment to comply with a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in December 2018, which ruled that it was unconstitutional to exclude domestic workers from the benefits that social security confers on the rest of the workers and that it was up to the IMSS to implement a pilot test to provide coverage to the sector; as well as the sensitivity and political management of Zoé Robledo to, listening to all interested parties – including international organizations – establish the insurance scheme as a measure of social and labor justice.

“The Institute assumed its responsibility from the very beginning and, in my opinion, the willingness and vision of the general director to do different, disruptive things – to operate “outside the box” – was something that drove the success that the insurance scheme for domestic workers is having,” he stressed.

She reported that currently 59 thousand domestic workers, who have registered 123 thousand beneficiaries, are affiliated with the IMSS and 28 thousand more have managed to retire; “we are talking about more than 200 thousand people who now have social security coverage. Also, something very important is that the average daily salary with which employers affiliate domestic workers with the IMSS is 329 pesos; that is, above the minimum wage.”

The Director of Incorporation and Collection stressed that the insurance scheme for domestic workers offers all the benefits in terms of social security; that is: medical, pharmaceutical and hospital care, both for the insured and for their beneficiaries; disabilities due to general illness, work-related accidents and work-related illness; disability and life pensions; and savings for retirement, in addition to social benefits such as daycare and funeral homes.

Thus, the benefits for workers include payment of 60 percent of their salary in the event of a disability due to general illness and 100 percent when there is a work-related risk. In addition, when the employer registers the worker with the IMSS, the domestic worker is automatically registered with INFONAVIT.

On the other hand, he pointed out that this insurance scheme, in addition to empowering the sector, is financially sustainable for Social Security, since it generates more than 120 million pesos in monthly revenue; which allows it to meet the benefits that must be granted and also to increase the infrastructure.

To comply with their obligation to register domestic workers, employers can complete the process in a matter of minutes on the microsite http://imss.gob.mx/personas-trabajadoras-hogar

This microsite offers tutorials and a fee calculator, and to provide advice, the IMSS also has a call center, 800 623 23 23 option 0 and, subsequently, 1 for employers and 2 for domestic workers.

This is how we are transforming the Mexican Social Security Institute.