Mexico City.- The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) called for a vote next Monday on the proposal to suspend work as of the first minute of Wednesday, August 21, in protest of the judicial reform.

As with last year’s strike against the disappearance of trusts, the proposed closure of activities is not total, as urgent matters will continue to be dealt with and there will be guards in all jurisdictional bodies.

“The proposed suspension of work will begin at 00:00 hours on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and will continue until our requests are met, and said suspension will be lifted with the approval of the National and Regional Boards of Directors of the JUFED,” said Judge Juana Fuentes Velázquez, director of the civil association.

“The exercise of rights, as well as the judicial guarantees essential for their protection, including their jurisdictional protection, may not be restricted or suspended, so urgent matters will continue to be dealt with in accordance with the regular on-call schedule established by the Federal Judicial Council,” he added.

Fuentes Velázquez specified that the strike vote is scheduled for next Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be carried out electronically, through a link that will be sent to the justice administrators this Friday and which they can only access with the institutional email of the CJF.

Although the JUFED has around 1,400 of the 1,700 judges and magistrates who work throughout the country as members, the participation of non-affiliated judges and all the winners of the competitive examinations, including those who are still pending their affiliation, was approved for this vote.

In this exercise, not only district judges and circuit magistrates who make up the civil association may participate, but also secretaries acting as judges or magistrates.

If the strike is approved, the JUFED will issue a declaration of suspension of work in which it will specify the urgent matters that will be processed by the jurisdictional bodies.

“This association is open to a genuine dialogue that will lead to negotiations in which, through consensus, the best proposals can be reached for the good of the Judicial Branch of the Federation as guarantor of legal security in Mexico,” said the director of the association.