Ignacio Fontes, veteran journalist and author of the elDiario.es Memorandum, dies

The journalist Ignacio Fontes (Lo Pagán, Murcia, 1947 – Madrid, 2025) died on Thursday night in a Madrid hospital, as confirmed by his family. Fontes is a prominent figure in journalism in Spain, especially for his work during the Transition and the following years.

Since March 2023, the writer was also in charge of the Memorandum of elDiario.es, the section in which he weekly reviewed an event from the past using his extensive experience of more than half a century of journalistic work.

A student of comics, a genre on which he published several books, in 1974 he was appointed general secretary of Redódico de Cambio 16 when the magazine was one of the great references of journalism and the anti-Franco struggle. In 1989 he became the director of the weekly Interviú. In addition, during recent years he wrote novels, essays and collections of poems. He was also a member of the Reporters Without Borders Guarantees Commission.

Fontes was admitted to a Madrid hospital in mid-December. There he was diagnosed with cancer, the complications of which ultimately caused his death, according to his family. At the express request of the deceased himself, his farewell will take place in family privacy.