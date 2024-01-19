One of the most successful German films is getting a second part: The comedian Michael “Bully” Herbig is directing again. Filming for “The Canoe of Manitu” is scheduled to begin later this year.

MIchael “Bully” Herbig (55) continues his cinema hit “The Shoe of Manitu” after almost a quarter of a century. “'The Canoe of Manitu' is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025,” said the production company Constantine film late Thursday evening in Munich. Michael Herbig will take his place in the director's chair again. The script comes from Herbig, Christian Tramitz and Rick Kavanian.

After sketches from the ProSieben comedy show “Bullyparade,” Herbig made the feature film “The Shoe of Manitu” in 2000, a parody of the Winnetou films of the 1960s. The comedy was released in cinemas in the summer of 2001. With almost 12 million visitors at the time, it was one of the most successful German cinema films ever.

Filming for the sequel “The Canoe of Manitu” is scheduled to take place this year. Details about the cast will be available in the coming months. RTL is on board for the first time in a cinema production of Bully, Constantin Film said.