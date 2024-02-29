Given the fall of the bill that was going to provide funds for border security, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the United States is carrying out a release and deportation process of the detained undocumented that do not represent a security risk.

Faced with the growing influx of illegal immigration, legislators in the United States promoted a project which contemplated the injection of US$20,300,000,000 for border security, with the objective of recruiting more agents, reinforcing surveillance posts and increasing bed capacity in ICE facilities. The failure to approve the legislative project led the body that regulates illegal immigration to make a drastic decision that is already being reflected little by little.

The alternative detention program (ATD) contemplates detainees who do not pose a threat and, until now, it consisted of the way that the government had to control them under the influence of ICE, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, for its acronym in English).

Due to the lack of resources, the organization must reduce the number of beds available, the people who are “trustworthy” and do not have a criminal record They could be released under a series of conditions. These include appointments with immigration judges, reporting by phone at least once a week, wearing an electronic bracelet or paying a bond.

According to information collected from Univision media, Detainees who receive the benefit will not be free and They will not be guaranteed residency either.but they will face a trial in which will be able to carry out the asylum request. If you lose it or do not appear, the judge will rule on deportation.

In December 2023, illegal immigration numbers reached a record number on the border between the United States and Mexico. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

How is the ICE plan progressing?

On its official website, ICE shared updates through press releases over the past two weeks regarding the plan to deport immigrants who do not pose security threats, including family groups.

On February 16, the agency explained that “working in close coordination across the Department, including with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, continues facilitating removal flights, including both single adults and family unitsfrom February 12 to 18″.

In a more recent update, dated February 23, ICE noted that continue with the same process with removal flights to Central America, Colombia, Nepal, Ecuador, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Mexico. In the published text, the organization explained that from May 12, 2023 to February 21, 2024, DHS has removed or returned more than 565,000 peopleof which the majority attempted to cross the southwest border.

Finally, ICE reported that during fiscal year 2023 it carried out 142,580 removals and 62,545 expulsions, so the number increased significantly in the months of January and February 2024.