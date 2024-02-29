Project is being processed in the Chamber; Minister Márcio França wants the proposal to be authored by the Executive

The federal deputy Zé Neto (PT-BA) presented last Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) an urgent request to vote on the bill which establishes the Desenrola debt renegotiation program for companies. PL no4,857/2023 is being processed at the Industry, Commerce and Services Commission from the Chamber of Deputies. The authorship belongs to the deputy Jorge Goetten (PL-SC).

Here's the complete of the requirement (305 kB).

The request asks for the urgency to be carried out under the terms of art. 155 of the Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies, that is, if the project is approved may be included on the agenda for immediate voting in the Lower House plenary. Here's the complete of the PL (PDF – 171 kB).

Deputy Zé Neto told the Power360 which is arranging for the urgency request to be voted on next week. “He [Arthur Lira, presidente da Câmara] He said he was going to take the material and look at it and next week, on Tuesday morning, I'm going to put it all in his hands.”he said.

According to the congressman, the parliamentary fronts that represent the sector, such as the FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship) and the Mixed Parliamentary Front for Micro and Small Businesses, will agree the details of the project with the minister Márcio França (PSB). Deputies want to schedule a meeting with the government next week.

“Just vote [o projeto] after aligning with the government. This is no time for confrontation. It’s time to adjust”he said.

Márcio França had already signaled his intention to send the bill that creates Desenrola for companies via the Executive. According to the minister, the proposal would be forwarded by March. The congressmen's idea is that the proposal should be authored by the Legislature.

“The people at the front led the way to find this solution to send it quickly. The problem is to align so that the Legislative and Executive can compose a text that does not generate any controversy”he stated.

The PL is conclusive in nature. To go to the Senate, it will have to be approved by the Industry, Commerce and Services, Finance and Taxation and CCJ (Constitution and Justice and Citizenship) committees. Therefore, the urgency request speeds up this process, as the project will not have to be assessed by committees.

The project creates a debt renegotiation program for micro and small companies along the lines of Desenrola Brasil, a Lula government program initially aimed at renegotiating debts of individuals. The new program proposes the renegotiation of financial debts of up to R$ 150 thousand contracted via Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses).

MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs), microenterprises and small businesses should benefit from the program. The project establishes discounts on debts.

To pay off debts, entrepreneurs can use their own resources or take out loans with special conditions, such as interest of up to 1.4% per month and 60 months to pay.

Renegotiations and program costs will be borne by the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund). The measure ensures that banks do not suffer losses in the event of a new default by the micro-entrepreneur.