Ice hockey | First game move from Columbus after the departure of Jarmo Kekäläinen: the attacker known from HIFK changes scenery

Columbus made a move in the NHL. Two Swedish strikers change teams.

NHL club Columbus made a player trade the night before Friday Finnish time.

The Blue Jackets sent the Swedish forward by Emil Bemström to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Columbus got another Swede in the trade by Alexander Nylander and the sixth round for the summer of 2026.

Bemström, 24, has played his entire NHL career in Columbus. This season, he has scored 11 points in 32 games. He will be remembered from Helsinki IFK from the 2020–21 season.

Nylander, 25, has grinded out nearly 100 NHL games in Buffalo, Chicago and Pittsburgh. He has mainly spent time in the AHL.

Move is the first Columbus has done since the club fired its Finnish GM Jarmo Kekäläinen last week.

Currently working as GM on a temporary basis John Davidson, who is also Columbus' athletic director. Davidson was Kekäläinen's boss.