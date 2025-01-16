National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl achieved his third win in a row with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. At the Minnesota Wild, the Canadians won 5:3 (2:2, 1:1, 2:0) after a two-goal deficit. Captain Connor McDavid scored two goals and added another. He moved past Jari Kurri into second place behind Wayne Gretzky on the Oilers’ all-time scoring list. League top scorer Draisaitl prepared the Oilers’ first goal.

The Wild initially had a two-goal lead before Zach Hyman and McDavid equalized at the end of the first period. After Minnesota took the lead again in the middle third, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Wassili Podkolzin and McDavid turned the game around with his second goal of the evening. The Oilers have recently won seven of eight games and are clearly on course for the playoffs after a mixed start to the season.

In the second game of the evening, the Buffalo Sabers with German national player JJ Peterka won 4-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Ryan McLeod scored his first hat trick in the NHL. Sabers goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also shone with 35 saved shots.